Pless, Kenneth Hugh

May 1, 1934 - July 9, 2020 Kenneth Hugh Pless, 86, of Hickory, passed Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born May 1, 1934, in Haywood County, he was the son of the late Hugh and Pearl Sigmon Pless of Hickory. Ken graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. He retired after 35 years with General Electric in Hickory as a Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst. He was an active member of Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory and began the Viewmont Baptist TV Ministry program in 1983. He spent his spare time videotaping weddings and social gatherings. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Rochelle Morrison Pless; son, Kenneth Russell "Rusty" Pless; infant sister, Ivaline Pless; brother, Harold Pless of Shelby; and sister, Linda McBride of Sherrills Ford. Ken was the oldest of seven children. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Pierce Pless; son, Jeffrey Scott Pless and wife, Linda, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Giavanna Richards and husband, Robert, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jeremy Pless, Angela Pless and Austin Pless; step granddaughter, Alicia Richards of Washington, D.C.; sisters, Rebecca Isenhour and husband, Fred, of Hildebran, Nancy Hall and husband, Michael, of Lakeland, Fla., and Revonda Anderson and husband, Jack, of Clearwater, Fla.; sister-in-law, Peggy Izzi of Raleigh; and a special friend of the family, Carla Schlucat Horvat and her husband, Curt, of Overland Park, Kan.; nieces and nephews, Tamara Ison, Jennifer Hall, Matthew Isenhour, Cynthia Glover, Danny Isenhour, John Pless, Patrick Pless, Trent Morrison, Amanda Morrison, Corey Morrison, and Casey Morrison. Mr. Pless will lie-in-state Sunday, July 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Dr. Andrew Rawls will be officiating the service. Memorials may be made to the Viewmont Baptist Church TV Ministry, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; and/or to Carolina Caring Hospice 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
