Plemons, Kathleen Tolbert

September 17, 1924 - July 21, 2020 Ms. Kathleen Tolbert Plemons, 95, of Hickory, passed away peacefully and gracefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Kathleen was born Sept. 17, 1924, to the late George and Zula Tolbert of Hickory. Kathleen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She was a talented hairdresser and owned a beauty salon in Morganton for many years. She retired from Shuford Mills in Hickory, and was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Hickory. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Buddy Tolbert; sisters, Libby Wicklin and Alice Pope of Hickory. Survivors include her daughter, Wynda Howerton of Hickory; sons, Steven Kirby and wife, Pamela, of North Myrtle Beach S.C., Phillip Hennessey and wife, Giovonnia, and Tommy Hennessey and wife, Gail, of Morganton; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

