Phillips, Michael Worth

March 4, 1942 - July 26, 2020 Michael Worth Phillips, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence. Born March 4, 1942, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Isaac Worth Phillips and Pearl Donnelly Phillips. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Lynn Goetz Phillips; and brother, Jerry Phillips. Mike graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam during 1968 to 1969, which included the Tet Offensive. He was stationed in Pensacola, Fla., to attend flight school and flew Chinook Helicopters with the Purple Foxes on over 400 combat missions. After the war, Mike lived in Southern California where he met and married his wife, Karen, and worked in the valve industry for over 25 years. Mike was a very generous and loyal friend. He enjoyed camping vacations, fishing, and water skiing with his family. He had a very close relationship with his sister, especially when she was old enough to get him dates. Like many veterans, the war took a heavy toll on Mike's life. In spite of that, he took great pride in serving his country. He will be dearly and deeply missed. Survivors include his son, Jeffery Michael Phillips, of the home; sister, Carol Reid and husband, Harry, of Cornelius; and two grandsons, Riley Michael Phillips, of Apex and Noah James McCarthy Phillips, of Hickory. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
3060 Hwy. 70, SE
Hickory, NC 28602
