Phillips, James Kelly "J.K."

Mr. James Kelly "J. K." Phillips, 79, passed Saturday, July 25, 2020. His memory will be cherished by daughters, Andrea (Keith) Dula of Douglasville, Ga., and LaTrenda Phillips of Conover; two brothers and five sisters. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 3, at Glendale Street Church of Christ in Newton. Interment will follow at South Side Cemetery, in Newton. Dirk Thompson Mortuary, Hickory, 828-323-1980 is serving the Phillips family.

