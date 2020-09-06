Petitt, Carl Glenville

Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

August 19, 1942 - September 2, 2020 Carl Glenville Petitt, 78, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.He was born Aug. 19, 1942, to the late Denver Petitt and Bertie Burdette Petitt in West Virginia. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Lorene Lowe Petitt of the home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m., in the yard of Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com