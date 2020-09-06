 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Petitt, Carl Glenville

Petitt, Carl Glenville

August 19, 1942 - September 2, 2020 Carl Glenville Petitt, 78, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.He was born Aug. 19, 1942, to the late Denver Petitt and Bertie Burdette Petitt in West Virginia. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Lorene Lowe Petitt of the home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m., in the yard of Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert