Peterson Jr., Carlos Bernard

January 21, 2000 - July 1, 2020 Carlos Bernard Peterson Jr., 20, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 21, 2000, he was the son of Carlos Bernard Peterson Sr. and Kelli LaDonna Peterson. The funeral service will be Private. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
