Perry, Robert Thomas

March 12, 1953 - July 19, 2020 Robert Thomas Perry, 67, of Hickory, passed away, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born March 12, 1953, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Thomas Lenoir Perry and Ruby Boughman Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Regina Perry; two sisters, Joyce Peele, Carolyn Barber; brother, Derald Perry; grandson, Chris Perry; and stepson-in-law, Herman Gross. Mr. Perry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 45 years for several different companies and the latest was with Sun Belt. Bob enjoyed being a trucker and was known to his many friends in the trucking industry by his CB Handle, "Lead Foot." He loved going to the beach and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Dora Swallows Perry of the home; daughter, Katrina Perry Lightsey of Laurel, Miss.; sister, Judy Beaver and husband, Wayne, of Lenoir; grandsons, Craig Sollid and Brandon Lightsey, both of Laurel, Miss., Brandon, Scottie, and James Perry; granddaughter, Jamie Perry; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Caiden Perry; stepchildren, Jennifer Marie Gross, Jimmy Adkins, David Adkins and Roger Sinclair; stepgrandchildren, Madison Gross, Kaitlyn Gross, Meghan Adkins, Shawn Adkins, Jacob Adkins, Keiyton Sinclair, Kinslee Sinclair, and Kailie Hadley; and a number of nieces, nephews and trucker friends. A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

