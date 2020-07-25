Pennell, Jasper "J.D."

August 10, 1942 - July 22, 2020 Jasper "J.D." Pennell, 77, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Brian Center of Viewmont. He was born Aug. 10, 1942 in Caldwell County to the late Walter Ralph Pennell and Elvia Underdown Pennell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Jean Pennell. Survivors include his wife, Martha Kay Brittain Pennell of the home; two daughters, Anita Pennell DeChellis and husband, Dan, of Easton, Pa., and Allison Pennell of Hudson; two grandchildren, Vivian DeChellis and Gabriel DeChellis of Easton, Pa.; four brothers, Wayne Pennell and wife, Elinor, of Savannah, Ga., Ernest Pennell of Florence, S.C., Darrrell Pennell and Rick Pennell, both of Lenoir; and sister, Mildred Pennell Roberts of Asheville. J.D.'s career began as an English teacher at Hudson Elementary in 1967, where he taught seven years. He later worked for Old North Manufacturing in Lenoir for 13 years. He retired from Corning in Hickory after 10 years of service. A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m., at Whitnel First Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Preacher Steve Hedgecock. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory www.evansfuneralservice.com
