Peeler, Kerry P.

February 25, 1960 - July 23, 2020 Kerry Lynne Painter Peeler, 60, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Lincoln. Born Feb. 25, 1960, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Donald and Peggy Ella Lominac Painter. Kerry retired from the Catawba County School System after serving many years. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Joshua Peeler and Kelsey Covington of Charlotte, and Stephen Peeler of the home; sister, Glenda Frye and husband, David, of Maiden; two brothers, Jack Painter of Maiden, Scott Painter and family, of Lincolnton; four nieces, Amy Frye, Rebecca Buff, Leslie Hall, Lexi Painter; two nephews, John Frye, Deacon Painter; special aunt, Donna Lominac; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews Kerry will lie in state, without family members present, at Burke Mortuary in Maiden, today (Saturday, July 25), from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Eddie Andrews officiating. Burial at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery in Maiden will follow the service. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.