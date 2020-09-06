Parsons, Foard

July 21, 1938 - September 3, 2020 Foard Parsons, of Catawba, born July 21, 1938, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, at Atrium Healthcare in Charlotte. Mr. Parsons was a retired Tech. Staff Sgt. E6 of the U.S. Air Force, serving 20 years, including time during the Vietnam War. Throughout his time in the service, he was stationed at Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base (AFB) in Nakhon Phanon, Thailand; Ernest Harmon AFB in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Otis AFB in Buzzards Bay, Mass.; Pease AFB in Portsmouth, N.H.; Barksdale AFB in Bossier Parish, La.; Grand Forks AFB in Emerado, N.D.; and Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla. He, along with his mates of the 679th Radar Squadron, received a Special Athletic Achievement Award by the Naval Air Station Intramural Bowling League in 1975. He also received an Individual Certificate of Recognition for intramural bowling in 1976. After retiring from the Air Force, Mr. Parsons became well known in the community as the manager of Papa's Pizza Parlor in Newton. He also managed stores in Morganton, Forest City, Mooresville, Maiden, Hickory, and Conover. During his 20 years in the pizza business, he helped start one of the first pizza delivery services in Catawba County and was well respected for his generosity and caring heart, while still maintaining his strong mind and hard work ethic. It was during this time that he met his wife, Betty, the manager of the competitive restaurant, Pizza Hut. Later in his career, he was employed by Gulf States, later Rock Tenn, where he retired at the young age of 72 in 2011. After retirement, his favorite pastimes were going for breakfast each morning at Dick's Café, mowing his yard, gardening, bowling, and taking rides in his truck with his favorite child, Maddie. He also enjoyed dabbling in growing muscadine grapes and making homemade wine and was an active member of American Legion Post 48. He enjoyed the music of Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, George Jones, and Elvis Presley. His greatest moments were spent with his daughters, son, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Parsons and Merit Huffman Parsons; brothers, Benny, Barry, and Gary; sisters, Gladys, Lois, Mary, and Jerline; and infant daughter, Kimberly Parsons. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Betty Richards Parsons, of the home; sister, Joyce Brannock of Hickory, daughters, Robbin Buchanan of Morganton, Wanda (Rick) Hall of Connelly Springs, Brenda (Bobby) Bush of Hickory, Angela (Michael) Ledford of Conover, Carla (Barry) Brotherton of Catawba, Emily Huffman (George Holtz) of Statesville, and Megan Parsons, of the home; son, Charles (Kelly) Wright of Granite Falls; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters, with another due in September; and cherished dog and sidekick, Madeline Rose. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral service will be follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Curtis Hagler Officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Parson's family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, 301 Hawthorne Lane. #100, Charlotte, NC 28204; or the Autism Society of North Carolina in Raleigh, 301 Hawthorne Lane #100, Charlotte, NC 28204. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com