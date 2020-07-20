Parlier, Norma

September 23, 1935 - July 16, 2020 Norma Jean Phillips Parlier, 84, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her son's residence. Born Sept. 23, 1935, in Statesville, she was the daughter of the late Noah Gene Phillips and Stella Norris Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; and sister, Thelma Phillips Ihrig. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rodney (Joann) Parlier of Hickory, Kevin (Nancy) Parlier of Wanamingo, Minn.; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Norma thoroughly enjoyed her childhood growing up in rural Watauga County of which she had many interesting stories and family history she was always willing to share. Her childhood home would eventually become her own where she enjoyed many good times with family and friends. She was swept off her feet by a dashing serviceman in 1957, and enjoyed the next ten years traveling the world as she began raising a family. Norma eventually put down roots in Hickory where she refined her many interests and completed raising her sons. Norma was known for her keen memory and great sense of humor. However, Norma's passion was her faith in God and service to Him on this earth. She impacted many lives through the years as a Sunday school teacher as well as serving in many different roles at Highland Baptist Church. Norma finished well by reflecting Christ to her children, grandchildren, and countless others. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory, Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Kenny Robison officiating. Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church where Norma was a member of over 50 years. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
