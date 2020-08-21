Parker, Eva Pauline Farris

March 14, 1933 - August 18, 2020 Eva Pauline Farris Parker, 87, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Pauline was born March 14, 1933, in Lincoln County, the daughter of the late Doras Clyde Farris and Virgie Vider Whitworth Farris. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lee Parker; brother; and seven sisters. Pauline was a member of First United Methodist Church, worked at Conover Furniture, and was a homemaker. She is survived by daughters, Clara Hyatt and husband, Bill, Tina Hudson and husband, Sam; brothers, Sam Farris of Spartanburg, S.C., and Jim Farris of Vale; grandchildren, Jessica Lyons and husband, James, of Mooresville, Lana Hefner and husband, Jimmie, of Newton, and Adam Strider of Catawba; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Lyons, Joseph Hefner, Natalie Hefner and Bently Strider. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Drum Funeral Home Chapel, in Conover, with the Rev. Gary Royals of First United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mays Chapel Cemetery in Maiden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 410 1st Ave. N, Conover, NC 28613; or Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
