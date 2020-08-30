Parker, Annie B.

September 18, 1925 - August 27, 2020 Annie B. Parker, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Maiden, Sept. 18, 1925. She was the daughter of the late John Henry and Susie Williams Baird. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Parker Sr.; brothers, Brather Beard, Rimer Baird, Klutz Beard, Yates Beard, Truitt Beard, Jerry Baird and Harold Beard; sisters, Velma Williams and Neta Parker; grandson, Brian Parker and great-grandson, Garrett Bradshaw. She is survived by her brother, Bill Beard; children, Robert Parker Jr. of Kernersville, John Parker of Cary, and Susan Parker of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Amy Foster, Charles Parker, Elizabeth Stafford, and Winston Parker; and 12 great-grandchildren. Annie was a lifelong member of East Maiden Baptist Church which her uncle, the Rev. L R Williams, was the founding pastor. In addition to being a housewife and mother, she worked at a number of different jobs. Her longest tenure was nearly 30 years as Mail Clerk at Basset Furniture in Newton. She retired from Basset in 1993. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private, family-only graveside service at Saint Matthews Reformed Church in Maiden. The body will lie in state Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Maiden Baptist Church, Pastor Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 386, Maiden, NC 28650. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com