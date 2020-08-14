Parham, Darrell Eugene

December 20, 1940 - August 12, 2020 Darrell Eugene Parham, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marie Parham. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family.
Service information
Aug 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 15, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
