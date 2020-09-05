Olson, Jonathan C. Godin

May 21, 1981 - August 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our son, Jonathan "Jay Cee" by suicide, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the age of 39. Born May 21, 1981, to Raymond and Jane (Anderson) Godin, Jonathan grew up in Epsom, N.H. He attended schools in Epsom and Pembroke, N.H. Jonathan was an energetic, caring, and "live in the moment" person. He was always willing to help others, no matter the situation. He had a big heart and warm smile. While he enjoyed spending time with friends, Jonathan was also very much a family man. In the summer, he loved to help his maternal grandmother in her gardens and looked forward to fishing time with his paternal grandfather. During his teen years, he spent time in Winchester, Mass., with his great-aunt, helping her at her work. Jonathan was very creative. As a boy, he used his talents to make teddy bears and as an adult, he bought a house in disrepair and remodeled it on his own. In 2007, he moved to Hickory, where he made long lasting friendships. He was employed at Tyson Furniture Company and at the time of his death, he had graduated with high honors from Catawba Valley Community College. He had studied electronics. From a very young age, he liked to be outside and loved activities on Lake Norman. Survivors include his husband and step son, Michael and Xavior Olson of Newton; parents, Raymond and Jane Godin of Epsom; sister, husband and son, Elizabeth, Paul and Jacob Bolduc of Loudon, N.H.; son, Carter Chenard of Manchester, N.H.; uncles, Terry Anderson (Karen Larrabee) and Tony Anderson (Lee Myrbeck) of Westbrook, Maine, aunt Nancy and uncle Stephen Richmond of Saco, Maine, aunt Shirley Walker of Hollis, Maine; and many cousins. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. Obituary provided by Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Jonathan's memory be sent to the charity of your choice. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com. Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home www.stilloaks.com