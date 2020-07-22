Oliver, Greggrey Mark

April 10, 1972 - July 18, 2020 Greggrey Mark Oliver, 48, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home. Born April 10, 1972, in Carter County, Tenn., he was the son of the late Harmon Elbert Oliver and his wife, Frances Marie Oliver. He is remembered by his loving wife, Pamela Dawn Oliver, as well as his three children, Kimberly Harris and husband, Levi, and their three daughters, Kallii, Andii, and Lakyn of Taylorsville, Allen Townsend and wife, Joyi, and their three children, Levi, Cheyanne, and Nolan of Taylorsville, and Chelsea Smith and husband, Dylan, and their son, Silas of Hickory. Also keeping his memory alive are his two brothers, Tim Oliver and wife, Rebecca, and their daughter, Ashley Reitzel and her wife, Hannah, Jeff Oliver and wife, Jamie, and their three children, Josh Oliver and wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Jesse Oliver and son, Jacob Oliver. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Stan Frye officiating. All friends and family who would like to attend the graveside service are welcome. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
