Nolley, Edwin Franklin

October 7, 1932 - July 21, 2020 Edwin Franklin Nolley, 87, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, in Hickory. Ed was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Cooleemee, to parents, William Roy and Hulda Taylor Nolley. After graduating from Cooleemee High School, he attended Clemson College and graduated with his BS in Agricultural Education in 1954. In 1976, he received his Master's in Adult & Community College Education from NC State University. Ed was employed by the NC Cooperative Extension Service in Polk and Catawba Counties. He was the Assistant County Agent with Catawba County working with 4-H, then the Associate Agricultural Agent (Livestock) and finally County Extension Director. Ed was well known throughout the county and state for his work with area farmers and 4-H. He retired December 31, 1988. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant (2LT) U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps in 1954, from ROTC at Clemson University. Ed served 29 years in the Army and Army Reserve in many capacities to include Special Services Officer in Metz, France (1956); Company Commander, 108th Division, Hickory; and the Battalion Commander, 518th Regiment, Winston-Salem. He retired in 1983 with a rank of Colonel. Ed loved serving his community through his job in Extension and with many civic groups in the county. He also had a passion for serving his God on mission trips with the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, where he served as Elder and Deacon. Ed went on 22 mission trips in the USA and Mexico. If Ed was not able to go along, he sent his truck and tools. He especially loved building with Habitat for Humanity where he served on building teams in Hungary and Nicaragua as well as countless local builds. Highlights of his volunteer life were serving as President and Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis Club of Newton, member of Sherrills Ford Lions Club, Director and President of Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, Board Member of Carolina Farm Credit and member of the Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries Board. Ed will be remembered for his love of family, God, service to his community and all things Clemson. He loved his Tigers and never missed watching a game. Even his tools were spray painted orange! He and wife Jean enjoyed traveling and seeing the world though Home Exchanges in several countries and many trips in the USA. After retirement they built a home on Lake Norman where they enjoyed life for 35 years. Ed is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Jean Weast Nolley, of Newton; daughter, Suzanne Rhinehart and husband, Ray, of Newton; daughter, Gail Nolley Teem and husband Michael, of Callawassie Island, S.C. and son, Frank Nolley and wife, Beth, of Startown; six grandchildren, Rachel Teem Gentry, husband, Jonathan; Laura Rhinehart Sparks, husband, Jason; Ryne Teem and wife, Anna; Taylor Rhinehart and wife, LeAnna, and Mason and Payton Nolley. Ed had two great-grandchildren, Lily and James and two more to arrive soon. He also had a special bond with Sian and Lucy Colman-Black, who were like granddaughters to him, from Ireland. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Hulda Nolley; and sister, Ann Nolley Hancock and her husband, David. The family asks that gifts may be made to NC Agricultural Foundation in support of the Edwin F. and Jean Nolley 4-H Program Endowment for Catawba County at Campus Box 7645, NC State, Raleigh NC 27695 or at go.ncsu.edu/nolley. Other gifts may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries Board. The family will have a private celebration of life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home www.willisreynoldsfh.com
