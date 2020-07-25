Noble Sr., David Allen

David Allen Noble Sr. March 27, 1935 - July 23, 2020 David Arlen Noble Sr., 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born in Coopers Creek, W.Va., March 27, 1935, and was the son of the late Cecil W. and Anna Connelly Noble. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Jean McEndree Noble; and a brother, Bernard Noble. David was retired Captain of the City of Hickory Police Department. He was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Taylorsville. He is survived by his son, David A. Noble Jr. and wife, Suesanne, of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Debbie Teague and husband, Marc, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Teague Townsend and husband, Jeremy, Bobby Noble and wife, Emily, Melanie Teague Wingler and husband, Cody, Cathy Noble Carpenter and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Connor Wingler, Mason Noble, Fletcher Noble, Maddie Wingler, Kinley Townsend, Noah Wingler and Jackson Jeremiah Carpenter; and brother, Gordon Noble and wife, Jane, of Boone. David will lie in state Sunday, July 26, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 27, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, the family will not be present. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church with Pastor Dave Ross officiating. The services will be livestreamed at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Facebook site. Special seating will be reserved for active and retired police officers that served with David. Burial will be at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
