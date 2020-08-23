Neumaier, Miriam Sigmon

January 2, 1939 - August 20, 2020 Miriam Sigmon Neumaier, passed away at her home of 56 years, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 2, 1939, to Macy Gantt and Claude Maran Sigmon. She was preceded in death by her parent's; husband, Arnold "Arny" Neumaier; brothers, Jimmy Maran Sigmon, Vernon Gantt Sigmon; and sister-in-law, Pansy Lee Sigmon. Her legacy includes three children, Lori (Paul) Hayes of Lyman, S.C., Jonna (Steve) Rowe of Roswell, Ga., and Matt (Lori) McGrath; and Arny's son, Paul Neumaier; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Melissa Fields, Maran Sigmon, Eric Sigmon, Gantt Sigmon, Michael Sigmon and Cory Sigmon. Miriam was a graduate of the 1956 class at Bunker Hill High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Catawba College in 1959. She became a teacher and then after raising her children, she taught exercise classes at the YMCA and became the director of their Health Center for many years. She was a multi-generational lifetime member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Claremont. Miriam loved trips to the horse races in Kentucky with Arny and friends, as well as, going to Hilton Head every year and the view from their Lake Lookout home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor the memory of her great-nephews at the Alec Sigmon Camp Lutherock Fund at St Mark's Lutheran church in Claremont, or the Jake Sigmon Scholarship Fund at Alleghany County Ed Fund, P.O. Box 33, Sparta, NC 28675. A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Miriam will be interred at St. Marks Cemetery in Claremont. A special thank you to all who cared for Mom through her Courageous battle with Cancer, they are Angels on Earth. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
