Murray, Nancy

June 19, 1937 - June 18, 2020 Nancy Wilson Murray, 82, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn. She was born June 19, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late George and Bertha York Wilson. Nancy was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ and a member of the first graduating class of Bandys High School. She retired from the furniture industry and enjoyed embroidering and spending time with her K-9, "Teenie." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lloyd Murray. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Alice LaRue Black and husband, Doug, of Conover; grandchildren, Emily Black Workman and husband, Brady, of Winston-Salem; great-grandchild, Levi Elliot Workman of Winston-Salem. A graveside service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m., at Mt. View United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont. The Rev. Colleen Samson will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Doug Black, Brady Workman, David Workman, Rodney Broome and Eddie Copeland. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 2952 Bethany Church Rd., Claremont, NC 28610 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com

