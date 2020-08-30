Murphy, Nancy S.

May 11, 1955 - August 28, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth Setzer Murphy, 65, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her residence. Nancy was born May 11, 1955, in Catawba County, to the late John Alfred Setzer and the late Florence Elizabeth Johnson Setzer.She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Julietta Cline. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Norman R. Murphy of the home; two sons, Audy Murphy (Amy) of Startown, Randall Murphy (Stephanie) of Maiden; five grandchildren, Mitchell, Jerry, Westley, Ethan, and Gracie Murphy; six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Haven, Jaxon, Jerry Jr., Remington, and Whitley; brother, Wayne Setzer of Sherrills Ford; and sister, Margaret Wilson of Elgin, S.C. A private burial will be held at Whiteoak Flats Murphy Cemetery in Burnsville. The family will receive friends today (Sunday, Aug. 30), from 3 to 5 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com