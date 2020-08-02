February 24, 1974 - July 26, 2020 Carlos Hayden Munday, 46, of High Point, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at High Point Medical Center. Born Feb. 24, 1974, in Catawba County, he was a son of Velma Moore Munday of High Point and the late Von Macon Munday. Carlos was a good person who diligently looked after his mother. He had a good heart, everyone liked him, and he was always the peacemaker. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by his brother, Mitchell Claude Munday of Kernersville; special nephew, Mitchell Chase Munday; favorite aunts, Arcola Fulbright of Hickory, Jewel Little, Kay Myers and husband, Ted, Martha Moore and Debbie Hallingse, all of High Point. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Amber Paige Munday. No services are planned. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.