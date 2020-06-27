Mull, Linda Sue Lingerfelt

January 20, 1952 - June 25, 2020 Linda Sue Lingerfelt Mull, 68, of Hulls Grove Church Rd. in Vale, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Mull was born Jan. 20, 1952, in Cleveland County, to the late Grady Famous Lingerfelt and Lorene Kiser Lingerfelt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by four brothers, Floyd Sr., Rayford, George Walter, and Scotty Lingerfelt. She worked in textiles. She is survived by a son, Chad Mull of Homes Path, S.C.; brothers, J.D. Lingerfelt of Vale, and Bob Lingerfelt of Hickory; sister, Louella Craig of Vale; and granddaughters, Brooke Mull of Statesville, and Breanna Mull of Homes Path, S.C. Warlick Funeral Home

