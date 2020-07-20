Morse, Carolyn

June 6, 1943 - July 18, 2020 Carolyn Morse, 77, of Connelly Springs, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center. Born June 6, 1943, she was the daughter of James Blake Allen and Mildred Allen. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Scronce (Jeff); her sister, Susan Matlock (Dean); four grandchildren, Lisa Scronce, Elijah Rose, Stephanie Rose and Jacob Scronce; and three great-grandchildren, Mariah Jeffries, Fiona Rose and Ava Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Lynne Rose and her brother, David Allen. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
