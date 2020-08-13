Morrison, Jean

August 19, 1950 - July 31, 2020 Jean Morrison of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Born Aug. 19, 1950, in Shelby, she was the daughter of the late Fred Owen Morrison and Mildred Sweezy Morrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Wagley. Jean was a member of Icard Church of God. She is survived by her twin sister, Jane Pace of Shelby; and a number of loving nieces and nephews of Shelby. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m., at Icard Church of God, with Bishop Kenny Duke and Bishop Tim Campbell officiating. Memorials may be made to the Icard Church of God, P.O. Box 514, Icard, NC 28666 or to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or at www.catawbahumane.org. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
3315 Icard Church of God Road
Connelly Springs, NC 28612
