You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morrison, Jean

Morrison, Jean

Only $5 for 5 months

August 19, 1950 - July 31, 2020 Jean Morrison of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Born Aug. 19, 1950, in Shelby, she was the daughter of the late Fred Owen Morrison and Mildred Sweezy Morrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Wagley. Jean was a member of Icard Church of God. She is survived by her twin sister, Jane Pace of Shelby; and a number of loving nieces and nephews of Shelby. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m., at Icard Church of God, with Bishop Kenny Duke and Bishop Tim Campbell officiating. Memorials may be made to the Icard Church of God, P.O. Box 514, Icard, NC 28666 or to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or at www.catawbahumane.org. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

+1 
Morrison, Jean
+1 
Morrison, Jean
To send flowers to the family of Jean Morrison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 15, 2020
11:00AM
Icard Church of God
3315 Icard Church of God Road
Connelly Springs, NC 28612
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert