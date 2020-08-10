Moore, Clayton Monroe "Buddy"

October 12, 1950 - August 8, 2020 Clayton Monroe "Buddy" Moore, 69, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Buddy was born Oct. 12, 1950, in Wadesboro, to the late Van C. Moore Sr. and Lucy Crutchfield Moore. Buddy worked at Foothills Industry for about 40 years. He enjoyed learning new things and has been a sheriff all his life. Buddy loved the badges his brother-in-law, Ed, would bring him. Most of all, Buddy loved payday and making new friends. Buddy was preceded in death by his two brothers, Van C. Moore Jr. and William Moore. Surviving Buddy are his three sisters, Brenda Moore Benton (Robert) of Morganton, Esta Moore Robertson of Hickory and Sandra Moore Payne (Ed) of Hickory; two nieces, Christi Gowan Hendrickson (Kyle) of Hickory and Catherine Benton of Morganton; two great-nephews and one great-niece, Kaleb, Paige and Chandler Hendrickson of Hickory. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home, an hour prior to the service. The family will have a private committal service at Murphy's Chapel Cemetery where Buddy will be laid to rest with his parents. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Buddy lived at Nebo Family Care for 35 years, owned by Leonard and Diane Beneck and Greg and Missy Duckworth. He also lived at Austin Adult Care for two years, owned by Gregg and Betsy Burleson. The family would like to thank you for caring for Buddy while he lived in your facility. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
3:00PM
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.