Mitchell, Bonnie Burnie

February 4, 1939 - July 18, 2020 Bonnie Burnie Mitchell, 81, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Atlantic Beach. She was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Pleasant View, Ky. She was the daughter of Opal Leach Lawson Brashear. In addition to her mother, Bonnie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Savanna Grace Impagliazzo. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Edward Atherton Mitchell II; her son, Mark Atherton Mitchell and his wife, Delane Costner Mitchell, of Hickory; daughter, Michelle Mitchell Impagliazzo and husband, David Impagliazzo, of Hickory; grandchildren, Brittany Price, MacLindsay Mitchell, Macory Mitchell, Macy Mitchell, Christian Impagliazzo and Zoe Impagliazzo; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Atticus, Lincoln and Lawson; sister-in-law, Linda Rollie Mann of Phoenix, Ariz.; and brother-in-law, John and JeanAnn Mitchell of Milton Freewater, Ore. Bonnie graduated from Pleasant View High School and attended Cumberland College and Eastern Kentucky University where she majored in Business Finance. Bonnie began her 49-year career in real estate in Fayetteville, in 1971, before moving to Hickory, a year later in 1972. She continued her real estate career with Warlick & Hewitt until she started her own company with Don Hedrick, forming Hedrick-Mitchell Real Estate and quickly becoming a fixture in the real estate community. In 1990, Bonnie moved forward in the growing franchise world by joining The Prudential, forming the new company of Prudential Hedrick-Mitchell. In 1998, Bonnie partnered with Shook & Tarlton, forming Prudential Hickory Metro Real Estate, which is now known as Berkshire Hathaway Hickory Metro Real Estate. Bonnie's business philosophy is to put people first then the sale would happen. She always said, "We don't sell houses we find homes for people". Bonnie received numerous awards during her real estate career, and she had several designations including GRI, CRS and CRB. She broke the barriers in business for women becoming the first woman in the Hickory Rotary Club and the first woman President of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce. Bonnie served on many boards including Industrial Development Commission, Habitat for Humanity, Lenoir-Rhyne University Business Council, Regional board of Nationsbank/Bank of America and Frye Regional Hospital Board of Directors. She received Realtor of the Year in 1988. She received the Woman of Distinction Award from the Girl Scout Council of Catawba Valley. Bonnie and Ed loved to travel to many exciting places, but she always loved the beach. She was an active member at Corinth Reformed Church and a former leader in Bible Study Fellowship. She was always sharing her faith and love for others every moment of her life. She loved "people". Bonnie's heart was always for others especially her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Bonnie never met a stranger, and everyone felt her love as soon as they met her. She wanted her legacy to be that all her family loved God and served Him with a giving and loving heart. Bonnie was loved by so many and touched by so many throughout her life. Due to Covid-19, a private service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday July 25, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Doctor Bob Thompson officiating. Afterward a private burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial where Bonnie will be laid to rest beside her granddaughter, Savanna Grace. The celebration of Bonnie's life will be live-streamed at www.corinthtoday.org/live and will be available on YouTube for later viewing. Due to Covid-19, no traditional receiving or greetings; however, please feel free to submit a remark to the family via sending to bob@corinthtoday.org by Sunday, July 26, by 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may made in her name to Corinth Reformed Church (Corinth Legacy Fund) and / or Grace Ministries Hickory, 110 North Center St. Hickory NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
