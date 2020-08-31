Mitcham, Revonda "Sue" Holland

July 12, 1941 - August 29, 2020 Revonda "Sue" Holland Mitcham, 79, of Hickory, is now living in her eternal home as of Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born July 12, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Rev. Jack Rufus Holland and Anna Lee Hice Holland. Sue was a mighty prayer warrior who told everyone about Jesus. She was a faithful member and pianist of two churches over the years, near and dear to her heart. Winkler's Grove Baptist Church of Hickory, where her father pastored was her home church of nearly 50 years, and the church she desired to return to. As a member of East First Street Baptist Church in Newton for close to 30 years, she continued her faithfulness. As a small child, sitting at the feet of her father, she learned the gift of music by ear. From before her feet could reach the pedals, she found her joy on the bench of a piano and honored the Lord with the gift that he blessed her with. She had begun a music ministry of which she would never fully know the blessings brought to those who heard her. Sue was a secretary and receptionist over the years for the City of Hickory, and later found her gifts in comforting others as she worked at various local funeral homes and monument facilities. Just before retirement, she gave of her time and talents to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home of Newton. Sue enjoyed talking about Jesus most of all, always praying for others even when she stood in need of prayers for her own health. She enjoyed laughter and if you knew Sue for any length of time, you will have a hilarious "Sue Story" to cherish. She also enjoyed shopping, getting dressed up, talking about her grandchildren, spending time with friends and taking care of her family. Her favorite pastime though always involved gospel music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jerry Lee Mitcham; brothers, George "Bud" Holland and Glenn Ray "Pete" Holland; as well as a baby sister, unnamed. Those left to celebrate Sue's memory are her daughter, Anna Mitcham Grindstaff of the home; grandchildren, Jackson Rylee Grindstaff and Gracie "Jordan" Grindstaff, also of the home; son-in-law, Christopher Ryan Grindstaff of Hickory; along with her special nieces and extended family and friends whom she loved so much. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m., at East First Street Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Allen McCoy and the Rev. Kenneth Faulkenbury will officiate. Burial will follow at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church as well as East First Street Baptist Church on the day of the funeral, an hour before it begins. Memorials may be made in Sue's honor to East First Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 273, Newton, NC 28658. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com