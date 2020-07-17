Miller, Ronald Lee

November 7, 1956 - July 15, 2020 Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Miller, 63, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1956, in Catawba County, to the late Lester and Betty Miller. Ronnie was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed playing baseball and loved his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth David Miller. Survivors include his daughter, Mindy Trotta and husband, Matt; grandchild, Lillie (Roan) Niehoff; sisters, Brenda and Karen; brother, Stephen; a special cousin Scotty; and numerous other family members. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 18, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with interment to follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

