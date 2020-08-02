Miller, Robert "Fred"

You have permission to edit this article.
Robert "Fred" Miller, 91, passed away a few weeks ago. As an active part of the 2nd generation of the Miller family, who founded and operated Hickory Dyeing & Winding, his involvement with American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists and Catawba Valley Hosiery Association, helped to grow the local hosiery industry for many decades. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church before retiring to Florida. Fred was an avid golfer at Lake Hickory Country Club and part of the founding group for Catawba Springs. Survivors include daughter, Lillian Harris; son-in-law, Wes; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Victoria and Grace; son, Freddy; and brother, Dickie. No celebration of life is planned due to COVID-19 restrictions. The following link has been established in his memory: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/plantation-fl/robert-miller-9238882.

