Miller, Mary Kincaid

Mary Kincaid Miller, 80, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, following a period of declining health. Mary was born to the late Henry Harvey Kincaid, and late Emma E. Clontz. She was married to the late Paul Junior Miller whom she loved and cherished deeply. Mary retired from the banking profession holding various positions for 40 years. In her retirement years, she enjoyed caring for her flowers, working outside, spending time with family, friends, and the companionship of her beloved dogs. NASCAR and Carolina Basketball were enjoyed and not to be missed! She was a member for many years of Drexel First Church of God. We will surely miss receiving her trademark phone calls, cards and notes on holidays and special occasions. In addition to her parents and spouse, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Turner; and brother, Charles Kincaid. Surviving her passing include brother, J.T. Kincaid; sister, Marjorie (Carroll) Smith; sister-in-law, Loann Kincaid; brother-in-law, Jimmy Turner; several wonderful nieces and nephews; faithful special family member, Nora Jean Smith; and Brian Williams whom she considered like a son. A private graveside service for the family will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Jake Eldridge officiating. The family would like to send special appreciation to church family, neighbors, and friends for their prayers, support, concerns, love, and care during Mary's illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Drexel First Church of God, c/o Roofing Fund, P.O. Box 218, Drexel, NC 28619. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
