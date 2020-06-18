Miller, Jerry

Jerry Miller June 27, 1945 - June 15, 2020 Jerry Wayne Miller, 74, of Catawba, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
Jun 22
Graveside Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery
3505 E Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
