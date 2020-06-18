Miller, Jerry

Miller, Jerry

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Jerry Miller June 27, 1945 - June 15, 2020 Jerry Wayne Miller, 74, of Catawba, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 22
Graveside Service
Monday, June 22, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery
3505 E Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News