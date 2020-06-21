June 27, 1945 - June 15, 2020 Jerry Wayne Miller, 74, of Catawba, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Catawba County, June 27, 1945, to Russell Ray Miller and Willie Mae Bumgarner Miller. Jerry served in the U.S. Army Reserves for four years and then began a 39-year career with Elmore Construction & Supply Company. He was a member of the Catawba Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, where he served as chief for eight years. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont, where he held various offices over the years. He was a past Master of Riverside Lodge #606 in Catawba and a Shriner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Leona Miller Little and Shelby Miller Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bobbie Carpenter Miller of the home; and two daughters, Erica Miller Cook and husband, Henry, of Huntersville and Alicia Miller and significant other, Austin Carr of Newton; his adored grandchildren, Hank and Caroline Cook of Huntersville and Alivia and Avery Carr of Newton. He is also survived by his brother, Carlos Ray Miller and wife, Thelma, of Columbia, S.C., sisters and brothers-in-law, Libby and Harley Brown, Dotty and Ken Isenhour, Joe Dale and Ginger Carpenter, all of Claremont, and Mary Ann and Rick Wike of Conover; nephews, Bill and Fran Little of Catawba, Mike and Jeannie Little of Conover, Robert Robinson Jr. of Suwanee, Ga., and Randy Raybon of Columbia, S.C. The family would like to thank Carolina Caring for their wonderful care of Jerry during his illness. A graveside service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery, 3505 East Main St. in Claremont. The Rev. Wesley Frye will officiate. Masonic rites will follow by Riverside Masonic Lodge #606. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 579, Claremont, NC 28610 or to Carolina Caring 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
11:00AM
3505 E Main Street
Claremont, NC 28610
