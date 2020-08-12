Carolyn Miller Carolyn Miller, 89, wife of the late C.O. Miller Jr., died peacefully Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. Carolyn was the daughter of Walter Davis Merritt and Byrd Merritt. She was born in Englewood, N.J., and eventually grew up in Hickory. She graduated from Greensboro College and Lenoir Rhyne College. Carolyn was an active member of the Hickory City Council serving from 1991 to 1995, and was mayor pro tem for one of those years. Making many appearances around the city on behalf of the council, she thoroughly enjoyed cutting ribbons and welcoming new businesses to our town. Beloved by the Hickory community, Carolyn was co-director of the Hickory Foundation Center with her husband C.O. for 34 years. Countless folks have shared fond memories of their days at the center under the caring and loving hands of Carolyn. Many have often said she was their mother away from home. In addition Carolyn was a diamond member emeritus of the Hickory Service League. Her yearly involvement with the Service League Antique fair brought her joy and anticipation of her favorite pea salad. She looked forward to playing bridge and mahjong each week, with her close friends, who were a network of women that supported and cared for one another. She would jokingly ask a family member to lift her bag of winnings to show how much she had won that day and yet she would feel guilty for taking money from her friends. Carolyn was a faithful member of Highland Baptist church of Hickory attending for over 60 years. As the second oldest member of the church, she had her favorite spot in the pew surrounded by close friends. Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was always upbeat and more concerned about others rather than herself. She was a proud and dignified woman within the community, where she loved people and they loved her back. Her family meant everything to her and each year family members, young and old, would get her rendition of the Happy Birthday song sung to them. She loved to watch sports, especially March Madness and pro golf. She also thoroughly enjoyed watching the kids and the grandkids in their various competitions. One year we gave her a #1 fan trophy for all the hours she logged on a bench. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Carolyn Miller Youth Fund, P.O. Box 72, Hickory 28603-0072. These funds will be used to continue the family tradition of helping youth in our community. She will be celebrated and remembered fondly by her loving family, Dave Miller (Mary Jo), children, Andrea and Ali Miller, Jeannie Clark (Deward), children, Dee and Casey Clark (Alexa), Mike Miller (Karen), children, Hannah Foster (Ryan), Lily Mendenhall (Scott) and Will Miller; her great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Rhett, Winston Foster, and Wiseman Mendenhall; sister, Barbara Thornton of Tulsa, Okla.; and her brother, Buzz Merritt of Wichita, Kan.; and loving nieces and nephews across the country. Special thanks to Visiting Angels and Hospice for all their care of Carolyn. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
