Mikeal, Patricia "Teresa" Ann

July 15, 1963 - July 4, 2020 Patricia "Teresa" Ann Mikeal, 56, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home. The daughter of the late Charles Emmett and Florence Swanson, she was born July 15, 1963, in Catawba County. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church. Teresa was a devoted Christian, mother, mawmaw, wife, and friend. Teresa was the most selfless person and always put the needs and wants of others before her own. Her grandkids were the light in her world. She truly was a blessing to everyone in her life. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Buster" Mikeal; daughters, Chasity Fleming and husband, Derek of Lincolnton, and Brittany Mikeal and wife, Courtney of Hickory; sister, Peggy Stringfield of Hickory; three grandchildren, Addison, Annslee, and Ridge Fleming of Lincolnton; and lifetime friend, Rick Townsend of Lincolnton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister, Linda Stewart; and brother, Charles "Bug" Emmett. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Faith Tabernacle Church. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. James Cook officiating. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.