 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McSwain Jr., The Rev. Phate William

McSwain Jr., The Rev. Phate William

June 11, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Phate William McSwain Jr., 86, of Newton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wendell Baptist Church, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. A funeral will also be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Clay- Barnett Funeral Home, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby. Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory 211 W 3rd St., Wendell, NC 27591 www.stricklandfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of The Rev. McSwain, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert