McSwain Jr., The Rev. Phate William

June 11, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Phate William McSwain Jr., 86, of Newton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wendell Baptist Church, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. A funeral will also be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Clay- Barnett Funeral Home, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby. Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory 211 W 3rd St., Wendell, NC 27591 www.stricklandfuneral.com