McRee, James Ray

April 28, 1932 - July 30, 2020 James Ray McRee, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111 is serving the McRee family.
To send flowers to the family of James McRee, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 5
Celebration of Life Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.