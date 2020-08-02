You have permission to edit this article.
McRee, James Ray

April 28, 1932 - July 30, 2020 James Ray McRee, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111 is serving the McRee family.

Service information

Aug 5
Celebration of Life Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
3:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
