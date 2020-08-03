McRee, James Ray

April 28, 1932 - July 30, 2020 James Ray McRee, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. He was born April 28, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late Marshall Long McRee and Catherine Setzer McRee. James was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Conover and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid gardener, a member of American Legion Post 48 in Hickory and Foothills Antique Power Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Schronce; brothers, John and Charles; and sister, Mary Evelyn Carpenter Hassler. Those left to cherish his memory are stepdaughter, Julie Isaacson of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Marilyn McRee of Conover; nephews, Phillip McRee and Keith McRee; nieces, Susan Bumgarner, Mary Catherine Carpenter, Margaret Whitener and Tina McRee. A service to celebrate James' life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658. The Rev. Rudy DeRosa will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newton. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2440 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
