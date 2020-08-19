McNeely, Sheila Ann

May 25, 1959 - August 17, 2020 Mrs. Sheila Ann McNeely, 61, of Hickory, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health. Sheila was born May 25, 1959, in Burke County, to Patsy Bumgarner Mason and the late Frank Miller Jr. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church where she served her Lord and Savior. Her last ten years have been spent loving her family, caring for her grandchildren, and teaching them about the Lord. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents. Survivors include her husband, Danny Ray McNeely; daughters, Leigh-Ann Bradley and husband, Shawn, of Hickory, and Elaine Killian and husband, Kyle, of St. Augustine, Fla.; mother, Patsy Mason of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Kenleigh Alexander, Josef Alexander, Kade Killian, Kohen Killian, Kannon Killian, Sarabeth Bradley, and Colston Bradley; brother, Gary Miller and wife, Margaret, of Granite Falls; and sister, Kim Russell and husband, Wayne, of Taylorsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Gene Gouge officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
Cape Hickory Rd
HICKORY, NC 28630
2:00PM
1292 Cape Hickory Rd.
HICKORY, NC 28630
