McKinney, Bobbe Jean Nesbitt

August 4, 1929 - September 2, 2020 Mrs. Bobbe Jean Nesbitt McKinney, 91, of Hildebran, went to be with her Lord and Savior and also with her beloved husband of 61 years, the Rev. Cecil Ray McKinney, Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020, after a period of declining health. Mrs. McKinney was born Aug. 4, 1929, in McDowell County, a daughter of the late Wright R. and Ida Mae Willis Nesbitt. Bobbe was a member of Smarts Grove Baptist Church, and a faithful pastor's wife, serving as a pianist wherever her husband pastured during 60 years of service. She retired after 30 years of service as a sales clerk in the Men's Department at Spainhours on Union Square in downtown Hickory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Cecil Ray McKinney; son, Cecil "Nebby" McKinney; and a daughter, Cecile "Mo" Williams. Surviving are her children, Margaret M. Abernethy and husband, Reggie, of Hildebran, Celisa "Abbey" McKinney of Hickory, Michael W. McKinney and wife, Linda, of Hickory and Mark A. McKinney of Hickory; and son-in-law, Virgil Williams of Drexel. Also surviving are her pride and joy, grandchildren, Matthew Abernethy, Ashley Mosteller, Anna Gass, Ethan Abernethy and Julia McKinney; and four great-grandchildren who she loved dearly, Reese, Saida, Mason, and Maddox "Madman." A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, at Smarts Grove Baptist Church, Hwy. 18 S in Connelly Springs. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the West Court Cemetery in Marion. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, N.C. 28690 or H.E.L.P. Ministries, 100 W School St., King, NC 27021. www.heritagefuneralservices.com