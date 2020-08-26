January 29, 1942 - August 20, 2020 Richard Long McGee, 78, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Mervin Marion McGee Sr. and Bessie Cresimore McGee. Richard was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and the LCMS. He retired from People's Bank and BB&T after many years of service. He enjoyed golfing, flounder fishing, shag dancing, woodworking and working in his vegetable garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry McGee and Steve McGee; nephew, Jason McGee and; and great-nephews, Corey McGee and Cayden Steven Thomas McGee. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Celia June Carpenter McGee of the home; son, Michael Richard McGee of Claremont; daughter, Patti McGee Ervin and husband, Brian, of Claremont; brother, Mervin Marion McGee Jr. and wife, Betty, of Newton; grandchildren, Chase Ervin and fiancée, Sierra Lail, Codie Ervin and wife, Chloe, Cole Ervin, Clay Ervin, and Caroline Ervin; and sisters-in-law, Shirley McGee of Newton and Coleen McGee of Newton. A private memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar and Vicar Morgan Lane will officiate. Services may be viewed live at www.youtube.com/bethelclaremont or at www.facebook.com/bethelclaremont. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. www.bennettfuneralservice.com