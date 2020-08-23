 Skip to main content
McGee, Richard Long

January 29, 1942 - August 20, 2020 Richard Long McGee, 78, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is serving the McGee family.

Service information

Aug 30
Memorial Service
Sunday, August 30, 2020
2:00PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
5759 Bolick Rd
Claremont, NC 28610
