McGee, Eric R.

June 19, 2020 Eric R. McGee, RN, 49, of Charlotte, formerly of Newton, a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and accomplished registered nurse, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a short battle with ALS. Eric was born in Orlando Fla., and is survived by his mother, Joyce Louise Thomas; father, Sam McGee Jr., and wife, Sonia; brother, Brandon McGee and wife, Claribel, (Texas), brother, Mark McGee and wife, Jovelyn (Lyn Lyn), brother, Christopher McGee; sisters, Stephanie McGee and Nickie McGee; aunts, Deborah Thomas Darnell, Pam Thomas Cantrell (Ga.), Dara Thomas Martin (S.C.), and Carolyn McGee Thomas and husband, Ray; uncle Farrell Thomas and wife, Lula; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and loving friends. Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel Lee McGee Sr., Pauline Anderson McGee, Albert Lewis Thomas and Opal Louise Evans Sanford. Eric graduated from Bandy's High School in 1988, in Newton, as well as CPCC in 2005, in Charlotte, with a degree in Nursing. Eric was a Boy Scout with numerous merit badges, participated in the Civil Air Patrol at the Hickory Airport, as well as the Police Explorer program. He worked at the Catawba County Sherriff's Department in Telecommunications, and was a paramedic with the Newton-Conover Rescue Squad, Iredell County EMS, Rowan County EMS and Union County EMS. In the recent decade, Eric operated a home health care agency for which he was loved by his many clients and dedicated employees. Everyone involved was instrumental in maintaining operations of the business during the last year as limitations began to keep Eric from the office. A special Thank You, to Carol Roberts, Mary Perry, RN, as well as Gerald Seminary of Schenectady, N.Y. Eric loved yellow ducks of all sorts, trains, his MINI Cooper, and was an avid fan of the Sci-Fi series, Doctor Who. Eric will find out that the TARDIS is indeed bigger on the inside. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the ALS Association NC Chapter.
