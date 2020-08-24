Mauney, David

July 27, 1963 - August 21, 2020 David Loy Mauney, 57, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte, following a lawnmower accident. David was born July 27, 1963, in Catawba County, to the late Loy Daniel Mauney Jr. and Helen Huitt Mauney of Newton. He was an active member of Mtn. View Baptist Church in Maiden, where he loved attending and teaching Sunday school. David was a great mentor of the youth and served as Youth Leader for many years. He was also a member of Balls Creek Optimist Club, and looked forward to the annual Balls Creek Camp meeting where he sold toys at the shack. David was an avid supporter and sports fan of Bandys High School, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Orioles. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed story telling. David was a passionate and loyal person who never met a stranger. His ongoing personality and laughter could light up any room and will certainly be missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Loy Daniel Mauney Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Abby Laney Mauney of the home; sons, Chris Mauney and wife, Kristen, of Catawba, Jacob Mauney of Maiden and Zachary Mauney of Maiden; mother, Helen Huitt Mauney of Newton; brothers, Gary Mauney and wife, Patty, of Sherrills Ford and Mark Mauney of Claremont; sister, Cindy Farmer of Newton; grandchildren, Carter and Lilly; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Martha Laney of Maiden; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chad and Julie Mauney of Maiden; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate David's life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m., at Mtn. View Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Matthew Seagle and the Rev. Raymond Hamrick will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Mtn. View Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Martin Farmer, Tyler Mauney, Chad Mauney, Trey Shearer, Guy Shearer, Mark Shubert and Gene Hendrix. Memorials may be made to Mtn. View Baptist Church, 5045 East Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
