Magee, Joan Comly

February 6, 1944 - August 19, 2020 Joan Comly Magee, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Joan was born in Wayne, Pa, Feb. 6, 1944, to Leigh J. Magee and Esther Shallcross Magee. She was the youngest of three siblings. She was preceded in death by her beloved big brother and sister, James Magee and Leigh (Susie) Schuerholz. Joan was raised in the Quaker tradition and continued practicing her Quaker faith as an active member of the Catawba Valley Friends Meeting. She was a former member of Radnor Meeting in Radnor, Pa., one of the oldest Friends Meetings in the country. Joan was a graduate of The George School (a Quaker high school), the Katherine Gibbs School in New York and Caldwell Community College where she graduated Phi Theta Kappa. She retired from many years of serving in the Trust Department at Wachovia Bank (formerly First Union National Bank) in Hickory and Charlotte. In her retirement years, she was a devoted volunteer of the Women's Resource Center of Hickory, serving as the volunteer coordinator. In her spare time, she loved traveling and had been on multiple trips to Europe, with her friends from the Hickory area. Joan is survived by her son, Greg Williams and his wife, Peggy, of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Bailey Williams of Alexandria, Va., Lindsey Williams of Wilmington, and Wyatt Williams of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Judy Magee of Durham; and nieces and nephews, Caitlin (Ken Halbert) Magee of Denver, Colo., Stephen Magee of Durham, Robin (Henri Gavin) Magee of Durham, and Keith (Peggy) Schuerholz of San Francisco, Calif., and Jonathan (Esta) Schuerholz of Grand Island, N.Y. She had several close friends who loved her dearly and joyfully lightened her load during her recent cancer battle. No memorial service is currently planned. Donations in her memory may be made to the Women's Resource Center of Hickory, P.O. Box 1608, Hickory, NC 28603 or www.wrchickory.org. Mackie Funeral Home, Granite Falls www.mackiefh.com
