Machnik, Józef

September 3, 1919 - August 9, 2020 Józef Machnik, 100, of Hickory and formerly Gastonia, died peacefully in his home at Kingston Residence of Hickory, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Józef was born Sept. 3, 1919, less than a year after the end of World War I, to Wojciech and Maria Rachwa Machnik, in his family's home in the small village of Suchodó, near Krosno, in southeastern Poland. He was the third of nine children. Józef excelled in his primary and secondary educational instruction in Krosno, Poland. The early years of Józef's adult life read like scenes from one of Hollywood's best World War II movies: In September, 1938, after matriculating with honors, Józef reported to Cadet/Officers School in Przemysl, Poland, to begin a mandatory year of military service. In December, 1938, Józef was allowed one week's military leave to visit loved ones for the Christmas holiday. It would be 24 years before he would be able to revisit his family. On Sept. 1, 1939, two days before Józef's 20th birthday and two weeks before completion of his obligatory military training, World War II began: Germany invaded Poland from the west and two weeks later, Russia invaded Poland from the east. Having escaped, on foot, the onslaught of the German and Soviet invasions, Józef was able to cross the border into neutral Hungary where he was confined in a guarded internment camp safe from the attack and occupation of his beloved Poland but no longer free. After studying the guard-posts hour-by-hour, at midnight in late February 1940, Józef escaped via an unsecured gate to seek assistance and direction from the Polish Embassy in Budapest. Józef was provided civilian clothing, a new identity (Józef Skibinski) and a new passport. He was given a train ticket and a bit of money which would take him across the border into Croatia. His personal initiative drove him by foot and train from Croatia though Slovenia and Italy to France where in April 1940, he was again assisted by the Polish Embassy and was permitted to rest and regain his true identity and rank. In Coëtquidan, France, Józef joined a growing battalion of Polish volunteers to the French army and was issued a khaki-green French army uniform. In May 1940, Germany invaded Belgium and in June German troops conquered the invincible Maginot line in northern France and began moving toward Paris. Józef was on the run again. With their division in France disbanded, Józef and a close friend, hearing report of Germany's advances, learned that Britain was sending two destroyers across the English Channel to help with the evacuation of soldiers. Józef managed the 40 mile distance to the French coast and boarded one of those ships destined for the U.K. After arriving in Britain, Józef joined the first Polish Army unit in Scotland, whose mission was to guard the Scottish coastline. He was issued his khaki English Army uniform and began intensive lessons to learn the English language. Józef achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. In January, 1944, Józef responded to the request for qualified volunteers to join the British Royal Air Force to reinforce the country's fighter and bomber squadrons. In early 1945, Józef graduated as a fighter pilot and proudly changed from Army khaki into his new blue, RAF uniform, his 4th military uniform since the start of World War II. He proudly attached the beautiful, Polish silver eagle wings medallion to his new jacket. May 7, 1945, marked the end of the war in Europe. The war in the Far East was still raging. While awaiting orders, well before his fighter unit was demobilized, Józef invested in civilian clothing and enrolled at the Leicester College of Technology in Leicester, England. He graduated college with a degree in Textile Technology learning skills in knitwear production that he would make use of for the next 40 years of his life. During his college years, Józef met his future wife, Dorothy Joan "Johanna" Bonshor, who studied Fashion Design, and they were happily married for more than 70 years. Soon after the birth of their first son, the couple emigrated from England to Toronto, Canada. Following the births of their second son and third child, a daughter, the Machnik family moved to the United States. Employment opportunities in the textile industry took Józef and his family to Charlotte, Willingboro, N.J., and Gastonia, where they lived until relocating to Hickory in 2017.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.