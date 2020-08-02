Lyon, Earl Lawrence

May 1, 1953 - July 31, 2020 Earl Lawrence Lyon passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, following a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Brett Lyon and fiancée, Kalli Hormell, of Hickory; sister, Rebecca Houston and husband, Michael, of Hickory; brother, Lee Lyon and wife, Sandra, of Hickory; two aunts, numerous nieces and nephews, and one grandchild on the way. Earl was born in Hickory May 1, 1953, to the late Homer Lewis Lyon and the late Joyce Yount Lyon. Earl was well-known for his lively wit and truly never met a stranger. Earl was grateful for spending a life-time surrounded by loving family, friends, and neighbors, until the very end. A memorial service to honor Earl's life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
