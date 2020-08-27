Lynch, Walter Andrew

December 26, 1929 - August 24, 2020 Walter Andrew Lynch, 90, of Hickory, breathed his last in the early afternoon of Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He passed away in his home of over 55 years, departing from this world on his own terms and confident of his place in the next one. A humble man distinguished with a lifetime of service to his country, his community, his church, and his family, Walter made many friends along the way. Friends and family will mourn the loss of this benevolent soul, but simultaneously can celebrate his long years and many accomplishments. Henry David Thoreau famously observed that "the mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation." For Walter Lynch, that line must be amended to "a life of quiet diligence." A hard worker from his early years onward, a caring family man, and a dedicated Christian, he made his positive impact on society without fanfare. He found his happiness in doing good things for their own sake. And on this late August day, those of faith can be assured for Walter that "His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant enter thou into the joy of thy lord." (Matthew 25:23). Born Dec. 26, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late Edward Monroe and Beulah May Jarrett Lynch, Walter grew up during the Great Depression in a rural setting, with three brothers and two sisters. Like many other people of the times, adversity was no stranger, he lost a younger brother who died after his first day of school, and his father died of cancer when Walter was only 14. In his young adult years, Walter attended Pfeiffer College. He was an avid reader all his life and knowledgeable about many subjects. He served in the Korean War, stationed in Germany, in the early 1950s, where he was trained as a machine-gunner. Mechanical things were always a serious interest, and Walter spent most of his career in the machine-shop industry, both as a hands-on craftsman and in supervisory roles. Local businesses Forest City Tool, Precision Industries, and Unifour Tool, among others, all benefited from his expertise. Around the house and garden, he could fix practically anything that needed it, and was still active in such activities into his late eighties. He loved to stay busy and productive. For a number of years Walter worked for Bass-Smith Granite as a Funeral Service Assistant. Walter was also a highly devoted Christian man. He served his house of worship, Concord Baptist Church, for over five decades, in every layman's role that was available: deacon, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer, and many others. Last but certainly not least, Walter was a loyal family member and friend. He raised two sons alongside his wife, Rachel, and during that time also provided a home for his mother-in-law for over 20 years. Any family member or neighbor could count on him in a time of need, right up until the very end of his days. Walter Lynch lived a full and blessed life, one in which the many gifts he received were only surpassed by the many more that he gave back to others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William Ray Lynch of the home, Earl Lynch and Howard Lynch both of Hickory; two sisters, Margaret Louise Lynch of Newton and Mary Lynch Hoyle of Vale; and his nephews, Ronald Hoyle of Vale and Max Lynch of Hickory. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rachel Mull Lynch, who died in 2015. He is survived by his sons, Mark Lynch and wife, Debra, of Flat Rock, Scott Lynch of Newton; grandson, Levi Lynch and wife, Gesine, of Cullowhee; niece, Sharon Wilson and husband, Chris, of Mooresville; and nephews Allen Hoyle and wife, Reba, Dennis Hoyle and wife, Trudy, all of Vale. On his wife Rachel's side of the family, he is survived by two nephews, Gary Mull and James Mull Jr.; and two nieces, Betty Suddreth and Patricia Cates. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers, and thanks you for sharing in our loss. Funeral services will be held at Concord Baptist Church, Friday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Thomas McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at Concord Baptist Church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery, in Granite Falls, with full military honors. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com