Lynch, Shirley Jean Detter

October 21, 1957 - June 26, 2020 Shirley Jean Detter Lynch, of Newton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring. She was born Oct. 21, 1957, to the late Pearlie Hubert Detter and Mildred Ella Newton Detter in Burke County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Guy Detter and Earl Detter. Survivors include her husband, Charles Lynch of the home; daughter, Jennifer Beaver and husband, Billy; son, Thomas Lynch and wife, Taryn; grandchildren, Clayton Reynolds, Esteban Lynch, Celina Lynch, and Zander Lynch; sister, Betty Jo Suttles; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Pastor Eddie Sappoch will be officiating the service. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
