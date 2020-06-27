Lynch, Shirley Jean Detter

Lynch, Shirley Jean Detter

Only $3 for 13 weeks

October 21, 1957 - June 26, 2020 Shirley Jean Detter Lynch, of Newton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring. She was born Oct. 21, 1957, to the late Pearlie Hubert Detter and Mildred Ella Newton Detter in Burke County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Guy Detter and Earl Detter. Survivors include her husband, Charles Lynch of the home; daughter, Jennifer Beaver and husband, Billy; son, Thomas Lynch and wife, Taryn; grandchildren, Clayton Reynolds, Esteban Lynch, Celina Lynch, and Zander Lynch; sister, Betty Jo Suttles; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Pastor Eddie Sappoch will be officiating the service. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

+1 
Lynch, Shirley Jean Detter
+1 
Lynch, Shirley Jean Detter
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Lynch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News