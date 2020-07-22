Lynch, Patricia

March 17, 1942 - July 21, 2020 Patricia Von Propst Lynch, 78, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence of 48 years, after battling 11 long years with COPD. Born March 17, 1942, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late William Von and Almonta Douglass Propst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Thad Greene and Jerry Lynch; stepdaughter, Darlene Cornelius; brother, Douglass Propst, his wife, Mary; and nephew, Marcus Propst. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Michelle Greene Miller and husband, Scott, of Newton; Granddaughter, Evonna Miller of Newton; four sisters, Monte Jean Compton and husband, "Pastor Buddy", Connie Sykes and husband, Hugh, Sarah Dockery and husband, Nick, Peggy Reaves and husband, Dr. Ray; brother, William "Bill" Propst and wife, Lee; son-in-law, Jamie Cornelius; grandson, Ernest Cornelius and his two daughters; good friend, Janice Bentley; adopted grandson, Eric Bentley; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Mays Chapel UMC Cemetery, 1701 Mays Chapel Church Rd., in Maiden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mays Chapel UMC Men's Mission Building Team Fund, 1701 Mays Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
